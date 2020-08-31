Stifel Nicolaus Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $227.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $37,877,207. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

