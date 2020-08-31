Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $975.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.