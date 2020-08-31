STPAY 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. STPAY has a total market cap of $183.89 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STPAY has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One STPAY token can currently be bought for about $42.46 or 0.00361841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.13 or 0.05659193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014909 BTC.

About STPAY

STP is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official website for STPAY is stpay.org. The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay.

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

