SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $93,175.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $93,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, John S. Schoenstein sold 4,301 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $107,568.01.

On Tuesday, August 18th, John S. Schoenstein sold 8,033 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $179,376.89.

On Tuesday, August 11th, John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $231,865.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.53. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. SVMK’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SVMK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

