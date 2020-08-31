Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Insider Purchases A$218,120.00 in Stock

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) insider Grant Fenn purchased 40,000 shares of Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.45 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of A$218,120.00 ($155,800.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.73. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd has a 12-month low of A$4.37 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of A$9.30 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

