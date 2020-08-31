Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

SNDX stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

