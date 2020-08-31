SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,981,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.12. 26,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

