SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) versus Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Critical Analysis

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and Essentra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.78 billion 6.55 $371.02 million N/A N/A Essentra $1.24 billion 0.75 $49.03 million $0.27 13.15

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Profitability

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSMEX CORP/ADR 11.12% 11.97% 8.77% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats Essentra on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

