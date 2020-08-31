TD Securities Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $3.50

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $939.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,439,492 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.