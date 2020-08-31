TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $341,480.62 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Bruce Levenson sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $21,776.00.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

