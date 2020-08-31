Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

