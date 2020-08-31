Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £66,600 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider John Allan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,024.70).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35).

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.71).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

