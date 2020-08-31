Thomas B. Akin Sells 41,320 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 41,320 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $61,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.53 on Monday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 32.7% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.