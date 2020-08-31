Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Tidewater stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 96.34. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

