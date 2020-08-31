TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 197,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

