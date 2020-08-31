Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

