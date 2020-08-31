TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 1,044,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

