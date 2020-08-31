Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

TCNGF stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

