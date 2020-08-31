Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $8.42 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

