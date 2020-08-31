Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 11,919 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. China International Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

