Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Head to Head Review

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 4.19 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -4.96 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.21 $212.00 million $2.90 23.96

TriNet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uber Technologies and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 35 0 2.92 TriNet Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $42.03, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -50.99% -38.83% -16.78% TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Uber Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.