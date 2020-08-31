Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMart, LBank and BTC-Alpha. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $557,968.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, YoBit, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

