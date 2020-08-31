UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.04 on Monday, reaching $318.41. 93,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

