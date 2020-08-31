V-ID Hits Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.57 or 0.05671372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015146 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

