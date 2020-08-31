Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

