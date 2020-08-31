ValuEngine Upgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

