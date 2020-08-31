ValuEngine Upgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lannett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:LCI opened at $5.21 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lannett by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

