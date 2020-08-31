Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $288.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.