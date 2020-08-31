Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

