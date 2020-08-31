Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $297.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $72,471. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.