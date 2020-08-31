Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $7.24 on Monday, reaching $277.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.