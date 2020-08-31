Vidulum Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $193,979.63 and $14,360.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

