Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells $8,825,283.72 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 315,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $8,825,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSLR stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,679 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 493,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

