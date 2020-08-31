VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $200.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in VMware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VMware by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in VMware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

