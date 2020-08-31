VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

