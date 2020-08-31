Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007755 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

