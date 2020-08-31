Wanda Sports Group (WSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Wanda Sports Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $180.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.54 million.

NYSE WSG opened at $2.15 on Monday. Wanda Sports Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wanda Sports Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

