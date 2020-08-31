Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,625 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 358,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,179,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

