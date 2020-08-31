Wells Fargo & Co Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.