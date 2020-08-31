Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) PT Lowered to $1.10

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from $1.15 to $1.10 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

