Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$14.30

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$14.10 to C$14.30 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.60.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE:WDO opened at C$14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.