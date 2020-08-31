Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) SVP James A. Kilberg Sells 35,000 Shares

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

