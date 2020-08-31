Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at BofA Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by BofA Securities from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,207. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 14.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $7,246,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 43,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

