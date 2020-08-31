Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

