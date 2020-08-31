Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

LON WKP traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 563.50 ($7.36). The stock had a trading volume of 245,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 587.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 763.36. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Research analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a GBX 24.49 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

