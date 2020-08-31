Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 563.50 ($7.36). The company had a trading volume of 245,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 587.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 763.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

