WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 859.23 ($11.23).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 645.60 ($8.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 638.03.

In related news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,121 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.