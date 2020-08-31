XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $153,348.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, DEx.top, KuCoin and DDEX. XYO has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $153,348.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.13 or 0.05659193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014909 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.