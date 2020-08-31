Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,978. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 329.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.