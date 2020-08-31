Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings. American National BankShares reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,386. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American National BankShares by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National BankShares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American National BankShares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

